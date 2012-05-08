* Greek leftists look to renege on bailout deal * U.S. Treasury auctions $32 billion of 3-year notes By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasuries held onto early gains on Tuesday after solid bidding marked a three-year note auction and Greece's struggle to form a government stoked safe haven buying. The Tuesday sale of $32 billion in three-year notes notched its highest bid-to-cover ratio since January, a sign of solid demand for U.S. government debt. Treasury prices gained early in the session as Greece sank even deeper into crisis. Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a government by renouncing terms of the country's international bailout deal and threatening to nationalize banks. Greece's pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in weekend elections, raising doubts the country will meet terms of its bailout, avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro. Markets confronted even greater uncertainty since Tsipras' Left Coalition party faced tough odds in attempting to form a government, leaving open the prospect of repeat elections in a few weeks. The uncertainty around Greece isn't going away anytime soon, said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "We're just going to continue to see bouts of this, where investors are really concerned about the outlook and trade accordingly, and then things happen to ease tension a little bit and we're back to square one," she said. Markets also looked ahead to U.S. debt sales in coming days. The Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. "It's very hard to handicap" those upcoming sales, said John Briggs, a Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. The turbulence in Europe makes it hard to gauge how much global funds could buy into U.S. government debt as protection against the euro zone debt crisis, he added. On above-average volume, 10-year Treasury note prices were last up 11/32 to yield 1.835 percent that is hovering near a three-month low. This opened the way for a challenge of price resistance at the 1.80 percent level in yields, which has proven to be tough to crack in recent months. Investors rejected a push through 1.80 percent in late January and early February as well as in December. Thirty-year bonds were trading 24/32 higher in price to yield 3.021 percent, down from 3.06 percent late Monday. Earlier gains took them up a point in price. Adding slight support to intermediate and longer dated debt, the Federal Reserve bought $4.73 billion of Treasuries maturing between May 2018 and April 2019. The purchases were part of the Fed's on-going stimulus program, which markets refer to as "Operation Twist."