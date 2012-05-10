UPDATE 1-Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices trimmed earlier losses on Thursday after a $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds.
After having traded down more than a full point earlier in the session, 30-year bonds were down 28/32 in price to yield 3.073 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday.
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
June 8 BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it hired Goldman Sachs' Heather Brownlie as its U.S. head of fixed-income ETFs.