* 30-year bond yield climbs ahead of auction * Lower U.S. jobless claims weigh on bonds * Greek, Spanish news gives some relief to euro zone fears By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices dropped o n T hursday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data and a pause in the steady stream of worrying news from Europe helped ease appetite for safe-haven government debt. But prices trimmed losses after an auction of 30-year bonds at a yield below market expectations as investors bid more aggressively for the U.S. debt. The sale of 30-year bonds notched a high yield of 3.090 percent, slightly below the yield in the when-issued market before the auction. The when-issue market is considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at auction. Thirty-year bond prices, which had traded off more than a point before the sale, pared losses to fall 16/32 in price to yield 3.054 late in the afternoon. Treasuries yields hit three-month lows this week as global investors pour money into perceived safe havens on continued turmoil in Europe and especially in Greece, where the formation of a new government has stalled. A drop in claims for new U.S. jobless benefits last week helped ease some worries about the labor market in the world's biggest economy, but the backdrop of caution remained. "Treasury is still, whether it should be or not, the only place where people can get a flight to quality, so they keep coming here," said Joseph Leary, a trader with Citigroup in New York. In Europe, Greek political parties were engaged in a last-gasp attempt to form a government and avoid new elections after voters rejected an international bailout and plunged the debt-ridden country into crisis. In addition, Spain's government effectively took over one of its largest banks in a bid to end a four-year crisis in the country's financial sector, with more measures to strengthen banks expected on Friday. Thursday's $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds completed the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding. The yield on the new benchmark 10-year note was trading at 1.886 percent versus the high yield of 1.855 percent at Wednesday's auction.