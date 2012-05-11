* News of JPMorgan trading loss hits stocks * Europe worries underpin Treasuries safe-haven buying * Treasuries yields near 3-month lows By Chris Reese NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose and U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after JPMorgan unveiled heavy trading losses and as uncertainty over Greece's political future underpinned demand for safe-haven debt. JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy. Disclosure of the loss came as a shock, and pushed stock markets lower. Separately, the leaders of Greece's once-dominant political parties made a last push on Friday to form a coalition and avert a new election, which a poll showed would wipe them out and give victory to a radical leftist who rejects an EU bailout. . German Bunds traded within sight of record highs amid worries over how the political void would affect Greece's ability to reform to receive bailout funds. Treasury yields hit three-month lows this week in safe-haven buying driven by worries over the European debt crisis and its implications for global growth. "Today there is a flight-to-safety; Greece is not resolved, Spain is not resolved ... and JPMorgan adds a bit of concern simply because they were assumed to be the well-run bank and if this sort of thing could happen there, where else could it happen?" said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading Group in Chicago. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 1.84 percent, down from 1.89 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds were yielding 3.05 percent compared with a high yield of 3.09 percent in Thursday's bond auction. Thirty-year bonds sold at a yield below market expectations in Thursday's auction as investors bid more aggressively for the U.S. debt. Thursday's auction rounded out $72 billion of new debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding. Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April as energy costs dropped by the most in six months. The data was seen as a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy, should growth weaken.