* JPMorgan trading losses stoke concern over U.S. banks * Europe worries underpin Treasuries safe-haven buying * Treasuries yields near three-month lows By Chris Reese NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after JPMorgan unveiled heavy trading losses and as uncertainty over Greece's political future underpinned demand for safe-haven debt. JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy. Disclosure of the loss came as a shock to markets. Separately, the leaders of Greece's once-dominant political parties made a last push on Friday to form a coalition and avert a new election, which a poll showed would wipe them out and give victory to a radical leftist who rejects an EU bailout. German Bunds traded within sight of record highs amid worries over how the political void would affect Greece's ability to reform to receive bailout funds. "Today there is a flight to safety; Greece is not resolved, Spain is not resolved ... and JPMorgan adds a bit of concern simply because they were assumed to be the well-run bank and if this sort of thing could happen there, where else could it happen?" said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading Group in Chicago. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.86 percent, down from 1.89 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds were yielding 3.05 percent compared with a high yield of 3.09 percent in a bond auction on Thursday. Treasury yields hit three-month lows this week in safe-haven buying driven by worries over the European debt crisis and its implications for global growth. "In the bigger picture Treasuries are really just a matter of flight to quantity - if you are a natural buyer of debt like a pension fund or a bank or an insurance company the investment committees at those institutions can only point you in the direction of Treasuries or (German) Bunds," Brien said. Thirty-year bonds sold at a yield below market expectations in Thursday's auction as investors bid more aggressively for the U.S. debt. Thursday's auction rounded out $72 billion of new debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding. Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April as energy costs dropped by the most in six months. The data was seen as a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth weaken. Treasuries investors also discounted data showing U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in more than four years in early May. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary May reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment improved to 77.8, the highest since 2008, from 76.4 in April. "It sort of runs against expectations. It could keep some momentum behind consumer spending but it really does contrast with a lot of other pictures we are seeing from other indexes, so you can't really lean too heavily on this as a broader indication for activity," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York.