* Europe worries fuel safe-haven buying of Treasuries * Rising talk of Greece exiting euro zone cited * Spain sells short-term debt, but its borrowing costs rise * Concern about China slowdown rises By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday, pushing yields down to their lowest levels since early October as political developments in Europe and concern about a growth slowdown in China fueled a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from the euro spurred a rush to safety, hurting riskier assets and benefiting safe-havens. German bunds also benefited from safe-haven demand. June German Bund future were in uncharted territory at 143.64, having jumped 87 ticks. The weekend decision by China, the world's second-largest economy, to loosen monetary policy, essentially a pro-growth move, underscored fears the global economy would worsen. Commodity prices fell as markets anticipated weaker demand. U.S. crude fell more than $2.06 to $94.09 a barrel. U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall St. Germany's political landscape also appeared to be shifting as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party was roundly defeated in an election in Germany's most populous state. Fresh worries about Spain's banking system also emerged after recent government moves failed to soothe investors. "Treasuries are higher as fears about new political realities in Germany and Greece, global growth, and Spanish banks drive investors into safe-haven debt markets," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 15/32, their yields falling to 1.79 percent, down from 1.85 percent late on Friday and 1.99 percent in mid-April. As of late Friday, U.S. yields had fallen for eight consecutive weeks. "Ten-year Treasuries broke key resistance of 1.80 percent this morning," O'Donnell said. He said the next resistance level was 1.767 percent. The outlook for Greece's participation in the euro zone has become more uncertain since an election on May 6 left parliament divided between supporters and opponents of a 130 billion euro ($168.3 billion) EU/IMF bailout. If Greek political leaders cannot agree on a coalition, a fresh election is likely next month, which opinion polls have shown will favor anti-austerity, left-wing parties which do not plan to adhere to Greece's bailout conditions. Any outcome that threatens the bailout deal makes a default on its debt and an exit from the euro more likely, potentially hurting holders of Greek sovereign debt, including the IMF, the European Union (EU) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Along with worries about Spain's banking sector, these concerns pushed bond yields and default insurance rates higher for the sovereign debt of Spain, Italy and Ireland. Spain sold 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion) of short term debt, but its borrowing costs rose to just under 3 percent, meaning it now pays twice as much for 12 month money as Germany pays for 10 years. Spanish 10-year bond yields meanwhile jumped 29 basis points to 6.32 percent and the cost of insuring Spanish bonds against default hit an all-time high. Equivalent Italian yields were 25 bps higher at 5.94 percent. Italy sold 3.5 billion of three-year bonds but its borrowing costs rose to highs of 3.91 percent. Thirty-year bonds rose 7/32, their yields moving below 3 percent to 2.95 percent compared with a high yield of 3.09 percent in a bond auction on Thursday and 3.01 percent late on Friday.