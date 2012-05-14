* Rising talk of Greece exiting euro zone
* Austerity blow for Merkel in German election
* Concern about China slowdown
* Spain sells short-term debt, but borrowing costs rise
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday, pushing yields down to their lowest levels since early
October, as political turmoil in Greece, an anti-austerity vote
in Germany and concern of slower growth in China drove a bid for
safety.
Uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from
the euro spurred the rush to safety, hurting riskier assets and
helping U.S. government debt.
Germany's political landscape appeared to be shifting as
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party was roundly
defeated in an election in the country's most populous state. It
was the latest vote in Europe to show austerity policies under
attack.
The weekend decision by China, the world's second-largest
economy, to loosen monetary policy, essentially a pro-growth
move, underscored fears the global economy would worsen.
Commodity prices fell as markets anticipated weaker demand. U.S.
crude fell more than $1.81 to $94.33 a barrel.
Spain sold 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion) of short term
debt, but its borrowing costs rose to just under 3 percent,
meaning it now pays twice as much for 12 month money as Germany
pays for 10 years. The cost of insuring Spanish
bonds against default hit an all-time high.
German bunds also benefited from safe-haven demand, June
futures up 67 ticks to 143.42. On Wall Street, major
stock indexes were down about 0.6 to 0.7 percent.
"The same danger signs that have been flashing for more than
six months are flashing red again right now so people are piling
into Treasuries even at yields where it's hard to see value
except that they look better than the alternatives," said
Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital
Markets.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 20/32, their yields falling to
1.78 percent, down from 1.85 percent late on Friday and 1.99
percent in mid-April. As of late Friday, U.S. yields had fallen
for eight consecutive weeks.
Fresh worries about Spain's banking system also emerged
after recent government moves failed to soothe investors.
"Treasuries are higher as fears about new political
realities in Germany and Greece, global growth, and Spanish
banks drive investors into safe-haven debt markets," said
William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury
strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Ten-year Treasuries broke key resistance of 1.80 percent
this morning," O'Donnell said. He said the next resistance level
was 1.767 percent.
The outlook for Greece's membership of the euro zone has
become more uncertain since an election on May 6 left parliament
divided between supporters and opponents of a 130 billion euro
($168.3 billion) EU/IMF bailout.
If Greek political leaders cannot agree on a coalition, a
fresh election is likely next month. Opinion polls show the vote
would favor anti-austerity, left-wing parties which do not plan
to adhere to Greece's bailout conditions.
Any outcome that threatens the bailout deal makes a default
on its debt and an exit from the euro more likely, potentially
hurting holders of Greek sovereign debt, including the IMF, the
European Union (EU) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
Thirty-year bonds rose 17/32, their yields
moving below 3 percent to 2.93 percent compared with a high
yield of 3.09 percent in a bond auction on Thursday and 3.01
percent late on Friday.
Though Treasury yields are at their lowest since October,
Cloherty said Tuesday's report on April U.S. consumer prices
could push yields even lower.
"We do think tomorrow's CPI report matters because we think
the headline print will be negative," he said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the headline CPI to be
flat and up 0.2 percent with food and energy items excluded.
"That only matters because the constraint to more QE3 right
now is that the CPI headline number is well above the Fed's 2
percent target," he said, referring to a third round of
so-called quantitative easing.
"If we get a negative print on the CPI tomorrow and another
soft number in May, then when the Fed meets in June, the
headline CPI would be at or below the Fed's target which would
remove one significant restraint on the Fed's taking further
action," he said.