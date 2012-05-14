* Rising talk of Greece exiting euro zone
* Austerity blow for Merkel in German election
* Concern about China slowdown
* Spain sells short-term debt, but borrowing costs rise
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
M onday, pushing yields to the lowest since early October as
political turmoil in Greece, an anti-austerity vote in Germany
and concern of slower growth in China drove a bid for safety.
Uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from
the euro spurred the rush to safety, hurting riskier assets and
helping U.S. government debt.
Germany's political landscape appeared to be shifting as
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party was roundly
defeated in an election in the country's most populous state. It
was the latest vote in Europe to show austerity policies under
attack.
The weekend decision by China, the world's second-largest
economy, to loosen monetary policy, essentially a pro-growth
move, underscored fears the global economy was weakening.
Spain sold 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion) of short-term
debt, but its borrowing costs rose to just under 3 percent,
meaning it now pays twice as much for 12-month money as Germany
pays for 10 years. The cost of insuring Spanish
bonds against default hit an all-time high.
Spanish 10-year debt was trading with a yield
above 6 percent, seen as unsustainable.
Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday he
was not optimistic that a coalition government could be formed a
week after an inconclusive election, but urged all parties
participating in talks to work until a solution was reached.
President Karolos Papoulias has summoned all parties in
parliament apart from the ultra right to a third day of talks on
Tuesday. If Greek political leaders cannot agree on a coalition,
a fresh election is likely next month. Opinion polls show the
vote would favor anti-austerity, left-wing parties that do not
plan to adhere to Greece's bailout conditions.
Any outcome that threatens the bailout deal makes a default
and an exit from the euro more likely, potentially hurting
holders of Greek sovereign debt, including the IMF, the European
Union and the European Central Bank.
"It is all about the safe-haven trade - the flight to safety
and the rush from fear," said David Dietze, investment
strategist at Point View Wealth Management in Summit, New
Jersey.
"We are looking at the highest risk since the euro sovereign
debt crisis started that one of their member countries, Greece,
is going to break away from the euro," he said. "Since a member
has never left, the exact repercussions for the euro economy or
even the euro currency are just unknown."
Safety buying of U.S. government debt pushed yields lower,
with benchmark 10-year notes rising 15/32 in price
to yield 1.79 percent, down from 1.85 percent late on Fr iday. As
of Friday, U.S. yields had fallen for eight consecutive weeks.
"The same danger signs that have been flashing for more than
six months are flashing red again right now, so people are
piling into Treasuries even at yields where it's hard to see
value except that they look better than the alternatives," said
Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital
Markets in New York.
Although Treasury yields are at their lowest since October,
he said Tuesday's report on April U.S. consumer prices could
push yields down even further.
"We do think tomorrow's CPI report matters because we think
the headline print will be negative," said Cloherty.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the headline CPI to be
flat, and up 0.2 percent with food and energy items excluded.
"That only matters because the constraint to more QE3 right
now is that the CPI headline number is well above the Fed's 2
percent target," said Cloherty, referring to a third round of
so-called quantitative easing from the central bank.
"If we get a negative print on the CPI tomorrow and another
soft number in May, then when the Fed meets in June, the
headline CPI would be at or below the Fed's target, which would
remove one significant restraint on the Fed's taking further
action," he said.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 1-10/32 higher
in price to yield 2.95 percent, down from 3.02 percent late
Friday.