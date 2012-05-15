BRIEF-Neuralstem files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Neuralstem Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million -sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2s17fgR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 15 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds moved into positive territory in late trading on Tuesday, as Wall Street stocks fell to session lows, spurring fresh safehaven bids for low-risk government debt.
The 30-year bond last traded up 3/32 in price at 101-18/32 near its session high. The 30-year yield was 2.92 percent, down 0.5 basis point from Monday's close.
LONDON, June 8 Sterling sank more than 2 cents against the U.S. dollar after an exit poll on Thursday unexpectedly showed Prime Minister Theresa May falling short of an overall parliamentary majority in Britain's election.