* Profit-taking cited
* Stocks gain as riskier assets get a lift
* Benchmark U.S. yields rise after touching 7-month low
* Ebb and flow of Greece, euro zone woes a focus
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries debt prices
slipped on Wednesday as perceptions that key European nations
would try to keep Greece in the euro zone lessened the bid for
safe-haven U.S. government debt as riskier assets drew some
buyers.
U.S. stocks opened higher after suffering losses in eight of
the last 10 trading sessions. The Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 0.6 percent in early dealings.
In contrast, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was down 10/32 in price, its yield rising to 1.81 percent from
1.77 percent late Tuesday.
Some asset allocation into stocks out of Treasuries, which
might have had an exaggerated impact in early, thin trading,
weighed on Treasuries, said John Canavan, market analyst at
Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
He said "a little failure of demand near the 1.75 percent
area on the 10-year yield also prompted profit-taking.
"Once the market began to go down, given where we have been,
some participants were quick to take some chips off the table,"
Canavan observed.
Losses widened early in the session after remarks by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone.
U.S. Treasury bond prices have recently risen amid a
worsening political and financial situation in Greece. But
Merkel's comments hinted that Germany and France would work to
keep Greece from leaving the euro zone, a possibility that seems
to have become more likely after Greece was unable to form a
government after its latest election.
A stronger-than-expected report on April U.S. housing starts
appeared to elicit little overt market impact, as did a
stronger-than-forecast 1.1 percent rise in April U.S. industrial
production.
"Because the focus is has been so much on Greece and on the
risk-on, risk-off trade, the economic data is taking a little
bit of a back seat here," Canavan said.Greek leaders failed to agree on a government at talks on
Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election. This meant a
caretaker government will be appointed and another round of
elections will be held likely in mid-June.
"The lower Treasury prices are consistent with the rally in
European peripherals today after many days of selloffs," said
Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment
Managers. "Also, on balance, U.S. economic data released today
was better than expected."
The 30-year Treasury bond was down 21/32 in
price, its yield rising to 2.95 percent from 2.92 percent on
Tuesday, the latter the lowest level since mid-January.