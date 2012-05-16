* Profit-taking cited * Stocks gain as riskier assets get a lift * Benchmark U.S. yields rise after touching 7-month low * Ebb and flow of Greece, euro zone woes a focus By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries debt prices slipped on Wednesday as perceptions that key European nations would try to keep Greece in the euro zone lessened the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt as riskier assets drew some buyers. U.S. stocks opened higher after suffering losses in eight of the last 10 trading sessions. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.6 percent in early dealings. In contrast, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 10/32 in price, its yield rising to 1.81 percent from 1.77 percent late Tuesday. Some asset allocation into stocks out of Treasuries, which might have had an exaggerated impact in early, thin trading, weighed on Treasuries, said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. He said "a little failure of demand near the 1.75 percent area on the 10-year yield also prompted profit-taking. "Once the market began to go down, given where we have been, some participants were quick to take some chips off the table," Canavan observed. Losses widened early in the session after remarks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone. U.S. Treasury bond prices have recently risen amid a worsening political and financial situation in Greece. But Merkel's comments hinted that Germany and France would work to keep Greece from leaving the euro zone, a possibility that seems to have become more likely after Greece was unable to form a government after its latest election. A stronger-than-expected report on April U.S. housing starts appeared to elicit little overt market impact, as did a stronger-than-forecast 1.1 percent rise in April U.S. industrial production. "Because the focus is has been so much on Greece and on the risk-on, risk-off trade, the economic data is taking a little bit of a back seat here," Canavan said.Greek leaders failed to agree on a government at talks on Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election. This meant a caretaker government will be appointed and another round of elections will be held likely in mid-June. "The lower Treasury prices are consistent with the rally in European peripherals today after many days of selloffs," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers. "Also, on balance, U.S. economic data released today was better than expected." The 30-year Treasury bond was down 21/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.95 percent from 2.92 percent on Tuesday, the latter the lowest level since mid-January.