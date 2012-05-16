* Profit-taking cited after U.S. yields touch 7-month low
* Stocks gain as riskier assets get lift from Merkel remarks
* Merkel says France, Germany want Greece to stay in euro
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Wednesday as assertions by key European leaders they would
try to keep Greece in the euro zone tempered a safe-haven bid
and supported riskier assets.
Treasuries trimmed losses, however, and stocks reduced gains
after sources said the European Central Bank had stopped
monetary policy operations with some Greek banks because
recapitalization was not in place.
Stocks remained narrowly in the plus column after suffering
losses in eight of the last 10 trading sessions. The Standard &
Poor's 500 index was up 0.2 percent.
In contrast, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was down 6/32 in price, its yield at 1.79 percent, up from 1.77
percent late Tuesday.
Riskier assets benefited at the expense of Treasuries after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Tuesday in Berlin that
Germany and France want Greece to stay in the euro. She added
that Athens must respect conditions set in a second
international bailout agreement signed in March.
U.S. reports on April housing starts and industrial
production both were stronger than economists had forecast,
typically negative developments for Treasuries.
"Treasuries had reached levels that suggested selling was in
the offing and Angela Merkel's comments gave a bid to equities
and a reason to sell Treasuries," said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial.
"Coupled with that were stronger-than-forecast reports on
housing starts and industrial production numbers which
reinforced the selling," she said.
Asset allocation into stocks out of Treasuries, which might
have had an exaggerated impact in early, thin trading, weighed
on Treasuries prices, said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone
& McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
He said "a little failure of demand near the 1.75 percent
area on the 10-year yield also prompted profit-taking.
"Once the market began to go down, given where we have been,
some participants were quick to take some chips off the table,"
Canavan observed.
U.S. Treasury bond prices have recently risen on a worsening
political and financial situation in Greece. Merkel's comments
hinted that Germany and France would work to keep Greece from
leaving the euro zone, a possibility that had seemed more likely
since Greece has been unable to form a government following its
latest election.
Though the stronger-than-expected reports on April U.S.
housing starts and U.S. industrial production were essentially
negative for Treasuries, they elicited no overt bond market
reaction at the moment when they were released.
"Because the focus has been so much on Greece and on the
risk-on, risk-off trade, the economic data is taking a little
bit of a back seat here," Canavan said.Greek leaders failed to agree on a government at talks on
Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election. This meant a
caretaker government will be appointed and another round of
elections will be held likely in mid-June.
"The lower Treasury prices are consistent with the rally in
European peripherals today after many days of selloffs," said
Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment
Managers. "Also, on balance, U.S. economic data released today
was better than expected."
The 30-year Treasury bond was down 17/32 in
price, its yield rising to 2.94 percent from 2.92 percent on
Tuesday, the latter the lowest level since mid-January.