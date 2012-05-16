* ECB shuns some Greek banks, intensifies jitters
* Minutes suggest U.S. Fed open to more stimulus
* Low yields keep lid on U.S., German bond rallies
* U.S. 10-year yield creeps closer to 50-year low
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices were
steady to higher in another choppy session o n W ednesday as news
that the European Central Bank cut off funds to cash-strapped
Greek banks and bond-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's
April meeting supported bids for low-risk government bonds.
In addition to possible financial contagion due to the
political turmoil in Greece, investors are favoring Treasuries
and other perceived safe-haven assets on signs of slowing growth
in China and jitters about the world banking system in the wake
of the $2 billion trading loss on derivatives at JPMorgan Chase
& Co, traders and analysts said.
"This is a very bullish environment for Treasuries. You have
a lot of headwinds out there," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head
of global research at Louis Capital Markets in New York.
The bond market erased its early decline spurred by
assertions by key European leaders they would try to keep Greece
in the euro zone. Those remarks supported stocks and riskier
assets and curbed demand for U.S. and German government debt in
early trading.
The rally in Treasuries and Bunds has been kept in check as
some fund managers reckon these low-risk investments are
overbought and their yields too low even under the financial
cloud from Europe, traders said.
"The (Treasuries) market is long and traders see the mess in
Europe won't be resolved for a long time," said Thomas Roth,
executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities USA in New York. "The market is priced for
Armageddon."
In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
last traded up 2/32 at 99-28/32 in price with a
yield of 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day.
The 10-year yield rose as high as 1.81 percent earlier as
traders exited short bets against Spanish and Italian sovereign
debt. It held near its session high as a result of an
unexpectedly strong rise in U.S. housing starts in April and
encouraging data on domestic industrial output.
The 10-year yield encountered near-term chart resistance in
the 1.75 basis point area after setting a low not seen in more
than seven months. It is also creeping closer to its lowest
level in at least 50 years.