* ECB shuns some Greek banks, intensifies jitters * Minutes suggest U.S. Fed open to more stimulus * Low yields keep lid on U.S., German bond rallies * U.S. 10-year yield creeps closer to 50-year low By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices were steady to higher in another choppy session o n W ednesday as news that the European Central Bank cut off funds to cash-strapped Greek banks and bond-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting supported bids for low-risk government bonds. In addition to possible financial contagion due to the political turmoil in Greece, investors are favoring Treasuries and other perceived safe-haven assets on signs of slowing growth in China and jitters about the world banking system in the wake of the $2 billion trading loss on derivatives at JPMorgan Chase & Co, traders and analysts said. "This is a very bullish environment for Treasuries. You have a lot of headwinds out there," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head of global research at Louis Capital Markets in New York. The bond market erased its early decline spurred by assertions by key European leaders they would try to keep Greece in the euro zone. Those remarks supported stocks and riskier assets and curbed demand for U.S. and German government debt in early trading. The rally in Treasuries and Bunds has been kept in check as some fund managers reckon these low-risk investments are overbought and their yields too low even under the financial cloud from Europe, traders said. "The (Treasuries) market is long and traders see the mess in Europe won't be resolved for a long time," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. "The market is priced for Armageddon." In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 2/32 at 99-28/32 in price with a yield of 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day. The 10-year yield rose as high as 1.81 percent earlier as traders exited short bets against Spanish and Italian sovereign debt. It held near its session high as a result of an unexpectedly strong rise in U.S. housing starts in April and encouraging data on domestic industrial output. The 10-year yield encountered near-term chart resistance in the 1.75 basis point area after setting a low not seen in more than seven months. It is also creeping closer to its lowest level in at least 50 years.