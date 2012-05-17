* Profit-taking causes narrow losses
* Euro zone uncertainty limits selling
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 17 Most U.S. Treasuries prices
were steady to slightly lower on Thursday amid light
profit-taking after seven months of gains, but euro zone
uncertainty limited selling.
Strategists said while the risk-off trade might be maturing,
thanks to the euro zone situation, it hadn't matured, and that
traders had little taste for being short after numerous,
short-lived attempts to establish short positions.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price
while their yield rose to 1.77 percent from 1.76
percent late on Wednesday. Traders said the yield was likely to
revisit those levels given tensions in Europe.
A higher than expected total for new jobless claims in the
latest week briefly let Treasuries trim narrow losses, but
traders said U.S. economic data was taking second place to
developments in the euro zone.
"Tolerance for selling is extremely low," said David Ader,
CRT Capital Group. "Our own domestic data simply is not the
driving force."
Euro zone uncertainty is focused on Greece, with Spain also
in the spotlight.
Greece has an emergency government which will lead the
country until its second election in just over a month on June
17. That vote could determine whether Greece remains in the
euro. The first election left the nation divided
on austerity and the steps required for it to get a 130 billion
euro rescue to avoid defaulting on its debts.
Meanwhile, investors have their eye on Spain whose
medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply at a bond auction on
Thursday on concern about that country's banking system and
economy.
"With a few weeks ahead of angst over the Greek election and
the reality that they'll probably have to exit the euro or
default by some other means - which then turns more attention
onto Spain and Italy - we see little downside risk to
Treasuries," Ader said.
Other factors likely to limit losses in Treasuries include
slowing growth in China and concern about the world banking
system after a large trading loss on derivatives at JPMorgan
Chase & Co, traders and analysts said.
Bond-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's April
meeting also lend underlying support, analysts said. FOMC
minutes released on Wednesday said "several" members of the
policy-setting committee indicated additional monetary
accommodation could be necessary. That appeared to present a
shade of difference from the minutes of the March policy meeting
which referred to just a "couple" of committee memebers taking
that view.
"You went to 'several' members in April from 'a couple'
members in March; and two meetings ago it was 'a few' members,"
said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at
Decision Economics in New York.
On the other hand, posing a hurdle to more gains is
technical resistance on the 10-year yield in the 1.75 percent
area. The yield is also moving closer to its lowest level in at
least 50 years.
In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract
was down 1/32 at 133-13/32. On Wednesday it flirted with
its contract high near 133-20/32.
The Treasury will sell $13 billion in TIPS. At 11 a.m. (1500
GMT) it will announce the size of next week's two-, five- and
seven-year note auctions.
Economists expect the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's May
business activity index to read 10 when it is released at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT).