* Investors take some profits from historic low yields * Greece, Spain crisis worries still underpin prices * Treasury to sell $99 billion of notes next week By Chris Reese NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Friday as investors took profits a day after benchmark yields hit their lowest closing level in at least 60 years as the euro zone debt crisis drove safe-haven buying. Selling on Friday was also driven by investors looking to cheapen Treasuries ahead of the sale of $99 billion of coupon-bearing securities next week. "It is a pretty cautious trade, with the record low yield on 10-years yesterday and with supply coming up next week, people don't want to chase (Treasuries prices) much further and richen it up ahead of those offerings," said Kim Rupert, director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.73 percent, up from 1.69 percent late Thursday. Thursday's closing price was the lowest in at least 60 years, according to Reuters data. Yields have fallen for nine consecutive weeks, and the notes were on track for the biggest weekly dip in yield in six weeks. Major stock indexes were setting up to close their worst week of the year as investors remained wary of taking on risk in uncertainty over the political crisis in Greece. Fitch on Thursday downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory, citing the risk that it might leave the euro zone, and Moody's said Spain's ability to support its banking sector had weakened. Spain's 10-year debt was trading with a yield above 6 percent - a level widely seen as unsustainable for the country to keep borrowing. "Euroland is ... enroute to its own 'Lehman moment' unless policymakers take definitive steps to change its course. We see no evidence that this is happening so we now expect the worst," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics in Rhinebeck, New York, referring to the global financial crisis that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. German government bond yields hit record lows on Friday and were expected to fall further on a flight to safety as a mass downgrade by Moody's of Spanish banks' credit heightened fears that a Greek political crisis could evolve into a euro zone financial meltdown. Next week the Treasury will sell $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-1/32 lower in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from 2.78 percent late Thursday. Despite the historic low yields, some investors say Treasuries may still have room to rise in price. "China's economy is slowing, Europe is being downgraded in a number of different places, job growth has stalled, and domestic economic growth has hit a wall," said Kevin Giddis, managing director of fixed income at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee. "There is so little to cheer about, especially from a global perspective, and that tends to keep investors playing it close to the vest which has translated into trades in safe assets like Treasuries," Giddis said.