* Benchmark yields 13 bps above 60-year low * Traders look ahead to EU leaders' Wednesday summit * Treasury auctions $35 bln of two-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on T uesday as investors took profits from recent gains while continuing uncertainty in Europe kept many fund managers on the sidelines. Traders also prepared for supply of $99 billion in new two-year, five-year and seven-year notes this week. Investors often push to reduce prices heading into such auctions. The sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday was met with near-average demand, and Treasuries traded steady at lower prices following the auction. Benchmark Treasury debt yields have fallen to levels near the lowest in at least 60 years as fears that Europe will face new funding stresses add to demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. With few new headlines, however, many investors are undoing trades to benefit from recent gains and are waiting to see how leaders in the region will address the crisis. "Nothing has happened in the last couple of days. The market was very high, it was well bid, and all you're seeing now is just some people taking profits out of Treasuries and killing their shorts in equities," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 15/32 lower in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.74 percent on Monday. Yields are only 13 basis points above the 1.67 percent level reached last September, which marked the lowest in at least 60 years. Traders will focus on an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday, where French President Francois Hollande will push a proposal for bonds that are jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states. Germany is likely to oppose any such move, saying that more progress is needed on coordinating fiscal policies across the euro zone. The monthly U.S. employment report scheduled for next week and Greek elections next month will help determine further market moves and whether yields retest recent lows. "There is going to be a lot of noise in the next few weeks for payrolls and the Greek elections," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "They could give us an idea of what the Fed is going to do. We believe they will announce further easing in June." Investors have been dramatically reducing bets the Treasury yield curve will steepen as the Federal Reserve concludes its Operation Twist program next month. Further weakening in U.S. economic data would make it more likely that the Fed will announce more bond purchases. The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.63 billion of debt due next year as part of its Operation Twist program. The latest stimulus program involves buying longer-term debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated debt in a bid to lower long-term borrowing costs.