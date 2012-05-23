By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Wednesday as concerns over repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone increased demand for safe haven U.S. debt. Euro zone officials have told members of the currency area to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the bloc, an eventuality Germany's central bank said would be "manageable." "Comments like that set you up for another round of risk reduction," said Carl Lantz, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "I don't think the markets in general are set up for a Greek exit. You don't know the unknown unknowns and the knock-on effects and the kind of capital controls that would go along with that. It is a very worrisome proposition," he said. U.S. Treasuries yields have risen off recent lows this week as a lack of negative headlines allowed investors to consolidate positions from a two-month rally in bonds. New risk aversion may send yields back to retest their historical lows. Benchmark 10-year note yields decreased to 1.72 percent on Wednesday, down from 1.78 percent late on Tuesday. The notes last week traded as low as 1.69 percent, only 2 basis points higher than their lowest levels in at least 60 years, which was set last September. Investors were skeptical European leaders would reach any widereaching solutions to ease the debt crisis in the region ahead of a summit today in Brussels. At his first EU summit new French President Francois Hollande will push for mutualising euro zone debt, an idea that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said can only be discussed when there is much closer fiscal union in Europe. "There's no real solutions or real plans coming out of the Summit so there's more flight to quality," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York. Increased risk aversion is also likely to help the Treasury's debt auctions this week, with Wednesday's $35 billion five-year note sale expected to sell at new low yields. April's five-year note auction set a record low of 0.89 percent. The notes traded on Wednesday at yields of 0.72 percent. The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The Federal Reserve also purchased $1.78 billion in debt due 2022 to 2030 on Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist schedule. It will also buy as much as $5 billion in Treasuries due 2018 to 2020. This program involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated notes, in a bid to lower long-term borrowing rates.