* Investors skeptical Europe leaders will find crisis
solution
* 10-year note yield near lowest in at least 60 years
* 5-year note sale brings record low auction yield
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as concerns over repercussions from a possible Greek
exit from the euro zone increased demand for safe haven U.S.
debt.
Euro zone officials have told members of the currency area
to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
bloc, an eventuality Germany's central bank said would be
"manageable."
"When U.S. Treasury yields get this low it says there's some
trouble and it tells you the market is thinking about how Greece
exits the euro," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio
manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
"It looks like what is going to happen is they may not exit
right away but default because they've run out of money ... the
market is coming to that conclusion and we are seeing people
talking about it and pricing it into Treasuries," Larkin said.
U.S. Treasuries yields have risen off recent lows this week
as a lack of negative headlines allowed investors to consolidate
positions from a two-month rally in bonds. New risk aversion may
send yields back to retest their historical lows.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 14/32 higher in
price to yield 1.73 percent on Wednesday, down from 1.78 percent
late Tuesday. The notes last week traded as low as 1.69 percent,
only 2 basis points above the lowest in at least 60 years, which
was set in September.
Investors were skeptical European leaders would reach any
wide reaching solutions to ease the debt crisis in the region at
a summit today in Brussels.
At his first EU summit, new French President Francois
Hollande was expected to push for mutualising euro zone debt, an
idea that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said can only be
discussed when there is much closer fiscal union in Europe.
"There's no real solutions or real plans coming out of the
summit so there's more flight to quality," said Rick Klingman, a
Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.
The sale of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday
afternoon brought a record low yield for such an auction, at
0.748 percent.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday to round out this week's new debt sales totaling $99
billion. The sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday
was met with near average demand.
The Federal Reserve was a big Treasuries buyer on Wednesday,
purchasing a total of $6.519 billion of longer-dated securities
in two operations. The purchases are part of its latest stimulus
program, under which it is extending the maturities of its
Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other
long-term borrowing costs.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds on Wednesday traded
1-9/32 higher in price to yield 2.81 percent, down from 2.87
percent late Tuesday.