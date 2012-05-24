By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as investors prepared for the Treasury to sell new seven-year notes in its final auction of the week, and as investors sought out higher yielding bonds than safe-haven U.S. and German debt. The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes later on Thursday, the last in $99 billion of sales this week. Demand for the notes may be tested by their low yields, which earlier on Thursday traded at a record low 1.13 percent. The notes have rallied from as high as 1.79 percent last month on fears over Europe and on increasing bets that the Federal Reserve will launch a new round of bond purchases once its Operation Twist program ends next month. "The seven year is a relatively rich issue," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New York, though he noted demand should be relatively strong, even if the new notes price slightly higher than what they trade at before the auction. The notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.18 percent. A lack of new negative headlines in Europe also eased the safe-haven bid for Treasuries on Thursday, as French government bond yields hit their lowest levels since last October as investors sought out higher yields than offered by German debt. "If we get some news out of Europe that is on the margin positive, even if it's not going to be a solution to the problem, rates have some room to go up," De Rose said. Fears over the repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone have driven U.S. debt yields near their historic lows, with benchmark 10-year notes trading within 10 basis points of their lowest levels in at least 60 years. The notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent. They traded as low as 1.67 percent last September. European Union leaders on Wednesday urged the Greece to stay the course on austerity and complete reforms demanded under its bailout program, and said they are committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone area.