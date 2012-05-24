By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasuries prices drifted lower on Thursday after a well-received auction of seven-year notes and as traders prepared for an abbreviated session ahead of a long holiday weekend. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend. The Treasury's $29 billion seven-year note auction on Thursday was the last of the week's $99 billion of U.S. debt sales. "The seven-year note auction went reasonably well," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates. The buy side bid was aggressive enough to capture 58.4 percent of the auction, he said. Treasuries prices recently rallied on fears over Europe and increased bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new round of bond purchases once its "Operation Twist" program ends next month. Operation Twist involves buying longer-dated debt, and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated debt, in a bid to lower long-term borrowing rates and stimulate the economy. Seven-year notes, last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.176 percent, are among the most sensitive to speculation over further quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve as they have benefited from the Fed's bond purchases. New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday the Fed likely would not need to ease monetary policy further but it could not rule it out if the economy were to take a turn for the worse. U.S. economic data has weakened in recent months as unemployment remains high and global economic conditions deteriorate. Thursday's data, which included a report on jobless claims and another one on durable goods orders, was no exception. The U.S. Labor Department showed U.S. jobless claims little changed in the week ended Saturday, while a key category of durable goods orders - regarded as a proxy for business spending - declined. "The not-so-good news is (jobless) claims are not falling. They still present a picture of business caution," said Pierre Ellis, senior economist at Decision Economics in New York. Global business surveys also showed a downturn that began in Europe's periphery is now taking root in the core countries of Germany and France. China data also showed industrial activity declined for the seventh straight month. Fears about repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone have driven benchmark 10-year note yields down to within 10 basis points of their lowest levels in at least 60 years. The notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent. Last week they traded as low as 1.69 percent, only two basis points over the 1.67 percent level reached in September, which was lowest yield in at least 60 years. Ten-year notes are trading in a tight range that has modest technical support at around 1.78 percent, and where buyers seem to dry up at around the 1.70 percent level, said Ira Jersey, an interest-rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "It seems we're stuck in a range here until we get an impetus to do something else," he said. Sources of such impetus could be headlines from the euro zone or next week's May U.S. employment report, due June 1. "We look for the Treasury market to be well supported with the headline risk and uncertainties out of Europe," said Justin Lederer, analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "Next week's non-farm payrolls report will also be extremely important," he said. That report is the last before the Fed's next policy meeting scheduled for June 19-20. Friday's data calendar for a holiday-shortened trading session is light with the final May consumer sentiment figures from the Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment index due at 9:55 a.m..