* Catalonia aid request raises Spain fears
* Benchmark yields rise slightly on the week
* Greek election, Fed stimulus may make for volatile June
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, May 25 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Friday as concerns over a possible Greek exit from the euro
zone fueled a bid for the safe-haven debt, with investors
preparing for what is likely to be volatile trading over the
coming month.
Nervousness about Greece's upcoming election and spreading
stress on banks to other euro zone countries, such as Spain,
helped push benchmark 10-year Treasury yields near their lowest
levels in at least 60 years.
These concerns were heightened on Friday after Spain's
wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia, requested help from the
central government to refinance its debt.
"This has been an interesting week during which we have seen
a number of events shape both the stock and bond markets, but in
the end, very little movement or knowledge about the future was
gained," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets
at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Spain continues to struggle with the ability to tap the
capital markets in an effective and useful way while it deals
with its own version of the debt crisis. This has caused
investors around the globe to become more nervous and as a
result, more risk averse.
"I would rate this as a definite positive meter reading for
bonds and a negative for stocks, and probably the crux of the
current trading pattern," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday
traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from
1.78 percent late Thursday but up slightly from 1.72 percent a
week ago.
Yields were relatively range bound through the week, with
benchmark notes showing the first weekly rise in yield in 10
weeks. However, yields remain not far off the 1.67 percent level
reached in September, which was the lowest in at least 60 years.
The U.S. bond market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Friday ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
Traders are expecting a volatile month in June. Greece holds
elections on June 17 and the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to
indicate whether it is likely to implement further stimulus as
its current program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," is set to
expire at the end of the June.
"The whole next month is important," said Fidelio Tata, head
of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
Expectations of additional volatility are keeping volumes
low as many investors stay on the sidelines, wary of getting
caught offside in a large move up or down.
"Until market participants have a better feel and better
sense of what the next move's going to be, participation remains
low," Tata said.
Next week traders will also focus on some key U.S. economic
data, including an employment report on Friday, for signs that
the economy is weakening, which would make the Federal Reserve
more likely to announce new bond purchases.
"A weak number could get people really concerned," said
Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in
New York, adding "if you have the downside risks from Europe and
if you have a second weak payroll number in a row, then you've
got the perfect conditions for QE3 or an extension of the Twist
program," Prakash said.
Operation Twist involves buying longer-dated debt and
funding the purchases with sales of short-dated notes in a bid
to reduce long-term borrowing costs and stimulate the economy.
Investors are also wondering whether the Fed might embark on
a third round of outright debt purchases, known as quantitative
easing, or QE3.
The payroll data is expected to show that employers added
150,000 workers in May. Data on Thursday is expected to show
that U.S. gross domestic product grew 2 percent in the first
quarter.