NEW YORK May 29 U.S. government debt prices held at higher levels on Tuesday after a report showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to its lowest level in four months in May on renewed worries about the economy.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price at 100-6/32 to yield 1.73 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from late on Friday.