NEW YORK May 29 Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to session highs late Tuesday morning after Egan-Jones downgraded Spain's sovereign rating deeper into junk territory due to problems in its banking sector.

Benchmark 10-year notes last traded up 9/32 at 100-10/32 in price, yielding 1.72 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday.

The 10-year yield was just above 1.67 percent, which was the lowest level in at least 60 years set back last September.