GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
NEW YORK May 29 Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to session highs late Tuesday morning after Egan-Jones downgraded Spain's sovereign rating deeper into junk territory due to problems in its banking sector.
Benchmark 10-year notes last traded up 9/32 at 100-10/32 in price, yielding 1.72 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday.
The 10-year yield was just above 1.67 percent, which was the lowest level in at least 60 years set back last September.
LONDON, June 9 London stock exchange futures sank, gilt yields fell and the pound dived below $1.27 for the first time in almost two months on Friday as odds tightened on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming the next British Prime Minister after UK elections.