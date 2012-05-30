* U.S. 10-year yield lowest in at least 60 years
* U.S. 30-year yield sets for biggest fall in 7 months
* U.S. mortgage rates might fall further with yields
* U.S. April pending home sales unexpectedly drop
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 30 The benchmark U.S. Treasury
yield fell to its lowest in at least 60 years on Wednesday as
investors fled to safe-haven assets to ride out Europe's
deepening financial crisis.
Worries of contagion from Spain's ailing banks, Greece's
uncertain political situation and Italy's rising borrowing costs
conspired to boost risk aversion in the latest stage of a crisis
that has dogged financial markets for more than two years.
The drop in U.S. Treasury yields has been swift and
dramatic. Less than three months ago, when some analysts
predicted the end of the 30-year bull run for Treasuries, the
10-year yield peaked near 2.40 percent.
The deterioration in Europe, however, has wiped out the
earlier optimism over faster U.S. growth and sent the 10-year
yield down more than three-quarters of a point since then.
"The politics in Greece is combustible but the systemic
importance of Spain is far greater," said Stephen Wood, chief
market strategist with Russell Investments in New York, which
oversees $141 billion. "This is an ongoing drama that will not
go away any time soon."
The latest investor push into longer-dated Treasuries sent
10-year yields down to 1.627 percent, which is at
least a 60-year low based on monthly figures gathered by
Reuters.
Even though the housing market is still struggling, the one
silver lining from this drop in Treasury yields is even lower
interest rates on mortgages.
Lower mortgage rates could spur home sales which would boost
a still fragile real estate market and refinancing would put
more cash into homeowners' pockets.
U.S. fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.91 percent last
week, a record low, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on
Wednesday.
The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds last
traded at 2.72 percent, the lowest since October 2011, according
to Tradeweb.
The 30-year yield was down 14 basis points from Tuesday's
close and is on track for its biggest one-day decline since Oct.
31, 2011 when it fell 25 basis points.
"There are a lot of people who are short duration. You have
to (buy) 10-year and 30-year Treasuries," Jeff Given, portfolio
manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston, which manages
$220 billion in assets. He added that investors were feeling
compelled to chase the rally into longer-dated debt.
Some analysts said 10- and 30-year Treasury yields could
test 1.50 percent and 2.50 percent respectively if the financial
situation in Europe were to persist.
The heavy demand for perceived safe-haven assets also
propelled longer-dated U.S. Treasury futures to contract highs
and seven-year cash note yield to record lows.
U.S. and German government debt yields declined as that on
10-year Spanish sovereign debt rose to six-month
highs on concerns over how Spanish banks will obtain capital to
stay afloat.
"Europe is leading the charge here with the flight to
quality into Treasuries and Bunds. There are questions about
their banks. There is a trajectory of negative credit quality
across Europe," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at
Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey which manages $332
billion in assets.
On Wednesday, the European Commission advocated direct aid
from a euro zone rescue fund to recapitalize distressed banks in
an effort that could eventually help Spain.
While Treasuries and German Bunds rallied on fears of a
worsening financial crisis in Europe, global stock markets
stumbled, with the three major Wall Street indexes falling more
than 1 percent.
On the data front, U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly fell
5.5 percent in April, confounding analysts' median prediction in
a Reuters poll for a 0.1 percent increase.
While the latest housing data fell short of expectations,
they did not materially change the perception that the United
States is faring better than Europe. The government's May U.S.
payroll report due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday must
disappoint greatly for that outlook to change, analysts said.
"The U.S. economy is looking okay but not great," Russell's
Wood said.
In a recent Reuters poll, economists expect U.S. employers
likely added 150,000 jobs in May, up from 115,000 in April,
while the unemployment rate likely held steady at 8.1 percent.