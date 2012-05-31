NEW YORK May 31 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds gained a point in price on Thursday with yields dipping to their lowest since January 2009 as fears over Europe and weak U.S. economic data boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

The bonds were last up 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.71 percent late on Wednesday. The bonds traded as low as 2.52 percent in December 2008.