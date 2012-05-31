NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains and benchmark 10-year note yields set fresh lows of at least 60 years on Thursday after data showed that the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed in May.

The notes were last up 12/32 in price to yield 1.58 percent, after trading as low as 1.57 percent. The yields have fallen from 1.62 percent late on Wednesday.