By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. benchmark bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as Europe's deepening debt crisis and disappointing U.S. economic data fueled a rush for safe investments. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields traded as low as 1.533 percent. The European Central Bank stepped up pressure for a joint fund to guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone, saying Europe needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's debt crisis drives investors to flee risk. With the crisis now battering Spain, the European Commission said on Wednesday a vicious cycle of weak banks and heavily indebted states lending to each other must be broken and proposed a joint bank deposit system to prevent a bank run. "There is money exiting those bond markets quickly and looking to get cash," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "The market continues to look for the big bazooka to be fired to alleviate some of the fear mode that we're in." In addition to the record low 10-year note yield, 30-year bonds yields dropped to their lowest since December 2008, tumbling 12 basis points to 2.59 percent. The bonds traded at a record low of 2.52 percent on Dec. 19, 2008. Data on bond yields is sparse in the 1950s and 1960s, making historical comparisons difficult, but Reuters figures showed Thursday's 10-year note yields were the lowest on records going back to the start of the 19th century. The previous low was in November 1945 when yields ended that month at 1.55 percent, according the data. A slew of U.S. data on Thursday pointed to sluggish growth, adding to fears over a global economic slowdown. Bond yields fell to session lows after a report showed that the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed in May as new orders fell to their lowest since September 2009. "The index was weak across the board with the details even weaker than the disappointing headline," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "There is a flight to quality because of the European debt crisis, and flight to quantity. There is a lack of alternatives. We could probably go significantly lower in yields," Brien said. Other economic data also pointed to weakness ahead of a key employment report on Friday that is expected to show that employers added 155,000 jobs to their payrolls in May. New claims for unemployment benefits rose last week for the fourth straight week, while U.S. private employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than expected. U.S. economic growth was also a bit slower than initially thought in the first quarter as businesses restocked shelves at a moderate pace and government spending fell sharply. The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $1.83 billion in debt maturing between 2036 and 2041 as part of its Operation Twist schedule. This program involves buying longer-dated debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated notes in a bid to lower long-term borrowing costs and stimulate the economy.