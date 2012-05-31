NEW YORK May 31 U.S. government debt prices shaved their gains on Thursday with benchmark yields retracing from their record lows as Wall Street stocks pared their losses tied to contagion fears from Europe and a batch of disappointing U.S. economic data.

U.S. stock prices turned around as traders cited a Dow Jones report that the International Monetary Fund is considering a loan to Spain if the indebted euro zone nation cannot bail out problem bank Bankia.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 10/32 in price at 101-16/32, yielding 1.575 percent.

Earlier, the 10-year yield fell to 1.5326 percent, which is the lowest on records going back to the start of the 19th century.