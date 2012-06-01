NEW YORK, June 1 Yields on U.S. government debt dropped to record lows early Friday after a stunningly weak report on U.S. job growth in May stoked worries about a U.S. economic slowdown and raised bets of a third bout of huge bond purchases from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up as much as 1-4/32 in price with a yield of 1.442 percent, the lowest level since records going back to the early 1800s according to Reuters data.