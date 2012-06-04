* U.S. yields rise from historic lows * Profit-taking cited * Traders eye Fed's Bernanke, ECB this week By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday and yields rose from historic lows plumbed last week as traders took profits in safe-haven U.S. debt while stocks opened higher on bargain-hunting following last week's Wall Street sell-off. "The bond market had a great run last week and is technically overbought," said Ward McCarthy, managing director and chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. Intermediate and longer-term Treasury market rates plunged and the slope of the yield curve "pancaked" last week as the European financial crisis "continued to devolve," he added. As stocks opened a touch higher, the benchmark 10-year note fell 21/32 in price, its yield rising to 1.53 percent from 1.46 percent. The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell more than a point. The 30-year Treasury bond yield rose to 2.565 percent from 2.52 percent late on Friday. Disappointing U.S jobs growth figures on Friday and weak Chinese manufacturing data reinforced the trend to lower U.S. Treasury yields last week, a trend that looked only mildly ameliorated on Monday since investors have plenty of reason to maintain a wait-and-see stance, at best. "We get the idea of trading the market in this yield vicinity and around the data and other events, but we don't at all think a big correction is the right bet," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "The wobbly wheels of Europe have never been wobblier, disinflation trends have intensified with the collapse of the commodity complex, and U.S. economic activity is on a decelerating trend," McCarthy observed in a research note. On Monday, U.S. crude oil fell $0.16 to $83.06 a barrel after tumbling as low as $81.32, the lowest since last October. One question for traders is whether policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week will produce any sign that more easing is likely given weaker-than-expected economic data. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses Congress on Thursday and a growing number of economists think the Fed's policy-setting committee will act at its June 19-20 meeting. A note from Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said the hit to the U.S. economy "could shrink or grow, but the risks are skewed to a worse outcome than our current baseline." In addition, the stickier inflation period of the past 1-1/2 years is coming to an end, partly because of the drop in commodity prices, including a $25 barrel plunge in oil prices, but also because labor cost pressures remain absent with average hourly earnings "still decelerating," Hatzius added. U.S. Treasury strategists said the profit-taking seen early on Monday could also be constrained by the potential for more action from the Fed. Hatzius said Goldman's confidence that the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will ease policy once more at the June 19-20 meeting has grown, noting that with Fed officials "far short of their dual mandate of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation, financial conditions should be accommodative and GDP growth should be well above trend to re-employ displaced workers. "Instead financial conditions are only roughly at average levels and GDP growth is below its long-term trend," he said. "Moreover, both financial conditions and growth have been moving in the wrong direction." As to how the Fed would ease, possibilities include boosting its balance sheet, changing its composition and/or changing guidance in a way that pushes rate hike expectations even further in to the future, Hatzius said. Easing could include purchases of long-term Treasuries, mortgages or both. Markets will listen closely to Bernanke on Thursday but also to other Fed officials this week, particularly deputy Fed chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday.