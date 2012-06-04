* U.S. yields rise from historic lows
* Profit-taking cited, but uncertainties limit losses
* Traders eye Fed's Bernanke, ECB this week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
M onday and yields rose from historic lows plumbed last week as
traders took profits on safe-haven U.S. debt.
The selling was limited, however.
"The bond market had a great run last week and is
technically overbought," said Ward McCarthy, managing director
and chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
One bond fund manager cited a "relief trade" on talk that
Germany seems to be willing to lend support to Spanish banks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed greater fiscal union
for Europe, including a central authority to manage euro-asia
finances, and major new powers for the European Commission,
European Parliament and European Court of
Justice.
But a drop in new orders for U.S. factory goods, the third
in four months, and equities "going negative capped the losses
in Treasuries," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at
Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment
Advisors.
After opening higher, stocks resumed their slide as U.S.
banking stocks headed into a bear market, pressured by Europe's
debt crisis.
The downturn in stocks, plus myriad uncertainties ahead in
the global economy and monetary policy, limited investors'
appetite for selling safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Recovering from somewhat steeper losses earlier in the day,
the benchmark 10-year note was down 15/32 in price
before midday, its yield rising to 1.51 percent from 1.46
percent late on Fri day. Thirty-year Treasury bonds
were down 21/32, the yield at 2.55 percent from 2.52 percent.
Disappointing U.S jobs growth figures on Friday and weak
Chinese manufacturing data reinforced the trend to lower U.S.
Treasury yields last week, a trend that looked only mildly
ameliorated on Monday since investors have plenty of reason to
maintain a wait-and-see stance, at best.
"We get the idea of trading the market in this yield
vicinity and around the data and other events, but we don't at
all think a big correction is the right bet," said David Ader,
head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
One question for traders is whether policy meetings by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week will
produce any sign that more easing is likely -- given
weaker-than-expected economic data.
"The wobbly wheels of Europe have never been wobblier,
disinflation trends have intensified with the collapse of the
commodity complex, and U.S. economic activity is on a
decelerating trend," McCarthy observed in a research note.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses Congress on
Thursday and a growing number of economists think the Fed's
policy-setting committee will act at its June 19-20 meeting.
A note from Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said the hit
to the U.S. economy "could shrink or grow, but the risks are
skewed to a worse outcome than our current baseline."
In addition, inflation is abating, partly because of the
drop in commodity prices, including a $25 barrel plunge in oil
prices. He also noted that labor cost pressures remain absent
with average hourly earnings "still decelerating."
U.S. Treasury strategists said the profit-taking early on
M onday could also be constrained by the potential for more
action from the Fed.
Hatzius said Goldman's confidence that the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee will ease policy once more at the
June 19-20 meeting has grown, noting that with Fed officials
"far short of their dual mandate of maximum employment and 2
percent inflation, financial conditions should be accommodative
and GDP growth should be well above trend to re-employ displaced
workers.
"Instead financial conditions are only roughly at average
levels and GDP growth is below its long-term trend," he said.
"Moreover, both financial conditions and growth have been moving
in the wrong direction."
As to how the Fed would ease, possibilities include boosting
its balance sheet, changing its composition and/or changing
guidance in a way that pushes rate hike expectations even
further into the future, Hatzius said. Easing could include
purchases of long-term Treasuries, mortgages or both.
Markets will listen closely to Bernanke on Thursday but also
to other Fed officials this week, particularly Deputy Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Wednesday.