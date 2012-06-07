* Markets wait to hear how dovish Fed's Bernanke sounds
* Fed Vice Chair Yellen sets dovish tone in Wednesday
address
* Surprise China rate cut briefly depressed Treasury gains
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. Treasuries rose slightly
on Thursday as some investors bet Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke could hint at more stimulus steps in Congressional
testimony set for later in the day.
"We wait to hear if Bernanke echoes the recent dovish talk,"
said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Earlier, yields rose after China's central bank cut its
benchmark deposit and lending rates in a surprise move designed
to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.
On the U.S. economic front, data on Thursday showed the
number of new U.S. jobless claims in the latest week matched
economists' expectations, but a small upward revision to the
previous week's count was slightly bullish for Treasuries.
Ahead of Bernanke's testimony at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 7/32. Its
yield was at 1.65 percent, down from 1.67 percent on Wednesday,
but up from a historic low of 1.44 percent reached on Friday
after the government reported weaker-than-expected job growth in
May.
Remarks by Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen late Wednesday
offered a dovish prelude to the Fed chairman's testimony.
Yellen, known fom her influential dovish views, said "it may
well be appropriate (for the Fed) to insure against adverse
shocks". Her comments suggested the Fed may be
close to easing policy again but the market will listen to hear
whether - or how emphatically - Bernanke offers similar views.
"The Fed Chairman is likely to sound very similar to Yellen
in sentiment, taking the view that the Fed continues to see
moderate growth, but with significant downside risks, and is
very open to more policy accommodation - if needed - without
committing to anything specific," said Eric Stein, vice
president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment
Managers in Boston.
The U.S. central bank's next policy meeting is scheduled
for June 19-20, and will follow elections in Greece that could
determine whether that country remains in the euro zone.
Another bout of European turmoil would give the Fed even
more reason to take action, either by extending its expiring
"Operation Twist" stimulus program or by undertaking a third
round of large-scale asset purchases.
The 30-year bonds rose 5/32, their yields easing
to 2.73 percent from 2.74 percent late Wednesday.