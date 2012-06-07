NEW YORK, June 7 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices shifted into the minus column on Thursday when stocks
opened higher on Wall Street, damping investors' enthusiasm for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Major U.S. stock indexes rose 1
percent shortly after the open.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down
3/32, leaving its yield at 1.68 percent, up from 1.67 percent
late Wednesday and up from an historic low of 1.44 percent on
Friday reached after the U.S. Labor Department reported weaker
than expected job growth in May.