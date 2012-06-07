* Bernanke reiterates Fed will act if needed * Bonds post modest gains after three-day retreat * Surprise China rate cut briefly depressed Treasury gains By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. Treasuries followed a three-day retreat with only modest gains on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles increased but offered few hints that more monetary stimulus was imminent. Bernanke told a congressional committee the Fed was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S. economy from Europe's debt and banking crisis. But the testimony appeared to add little to what investors already perceived about prospective monetary policy and consequently gave Treasuries little further fuel. "It looks right now as if the Treasury market is responding more to the rally in equities," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "When equities rally, investors are less interested in Treasuries." Major U.S. stock indexes were up, though off session highs, in late morning trade. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32, their yields at 1.65 percent, down from 1.67 percent on Wednesday, but up from a historic low of 1.44 percent reached on Friday after a weaker-than-expected May U.S. job report. In economic news, the number of new U.S. jobless claims in the latest week fell, matching economists' expectations, but a small upward revision to the previous week's count was slightly bullish for Treasuries, data showed. Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist and managing director at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Purchase, New York, said what has been underscored by the 10-year yield's move up from its low on Friday to 1.67 percent on Wednesday was that the weaker-than-forecast employment report caused a fall in yields that was temporary. "This is really a flight-to-quality market, whether it's in one direction or the opposite direction," he said. "Last week the safety premium dominated. This week you're giving up some of that premium." Flanagan said if European policy makers deliver solutions, like a deal to rescue Spain's banks or further monetary accommodation, "we could easily see 10-year yields back in the 1.75 percent to 2 percent range before you know it." Earlier, Treasuries prices dipped when China's central bank cut benchmark lending rates in a surprise move meant to aid growth in the world's second-largest economy. "What got the Treasury market to back off a little from last week's yield lows is the feeling policymakers are going to do something this time," Flanagan said. "We've been seeing this play out since the 2008-09 crisis," he said. "You see this risk-on, risk-off behavior and it creates a great deal of volatility in all markets." The Fed's next policy meeting is scheduled for June 19-20, and will follow elections in Greece that could determine whether that country remains in the euro zone. Another bout of European turmoil would give the Fed more reason to take action, either by extending its expiring "Operation Twist" stimulus program or by undertaking a third round of large-scale asset purchases.