NEW YORK, June 7 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly turned flat late Thursday, paring earlier losses, as U.S. stocks trimmed gains near their market close, stoking a burst of bids for low-risk government debt.

The 30-year bond last traded down 3/32 in price for a yield of 2.74 percent, up 0.5 basis point on the day. The 30-year yield touched a session high of 2.78 percent earlier.