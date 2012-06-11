NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. government debt prices turned lower early Monday on a modest flight out of bonds as Wall Street stocks are expected to open higher on a 100-billion-euro bailout of Spanish banks this weekend.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 5/32 in price at 100-29/32 for a yield of 1.65 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Friday.