* Investors, dealers pare bonds before supply
* Europe's woes rein in bond market sell-off
* Spanish yields rise to euro-era high
* Three-year supply seen fetching solid demand
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday on traders' paring their government bond holdings before
a three-year note auction, while nagging worries concerning
Greece's national election and its future with the euro zone
limited market losses.
Investors and bond dealers typically sell part of their
holdings of Treasuries before an auction to make room for new
supply and to drive down prices to make the new issue cheaper to
buy at auction.
"While this is a market that is very risk averse, we should
see an auction set-up," said Carl Lantz, chief U.S. interest
rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes
at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). It will reopen an older 10-year note issue
by $21 billion on Wednesday and a prior 30-year
bond by $13 billion on Thursday.
The bond market sell-off was tempered by demand for
safe-haven Treasuries on fears of contagion from the euro zone
crisis even after a 100 billion euro ($125 billion) bailout of
cash-strapped Spanish banks this past weekend.
Treasuries prices rebounded from their session lows as
earlier gains on Wall Street stocks and the euro faded.
Concerns over the rising long-term costs to fix the fiscal
and debt problems in the euro zone stoked broad selling of that
region's sovereign debt, including German Bunds, analysts said.
The yield on 10-year Spanish government debt
rose above 6.80 percent, the highest since the euro was launched
in 1999.
Since the Spanish bank rescue deal, the most pressing issue
for investors is this Sunday's Greek national election and
whether a coalition that is against the terms of its recent
EU/IMF bailout may win. Such an outcome could intensify the risk
of Greece's exit from the euro zone, deepening the euro zone
debt crisis, analysts said.
"Whether Greece will fall out of the euro zone membership is
still possible. What is the contagion effect?," said Larry
Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last 8/32
lower in price, yielding 1.62 percent, up 3 basis points from
Monday's close. The 10-year yield is 18 basis points above its
historic low set on June 1.
The 30-year bond was last down 20/32 to yield
2.74 percent, up 2 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year
yield is about 23 basis points above the record low recorded on
June 1.
In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the three-year
note issue for sale later Tuesday to fetch a
yield of 0.3780 percent. This would be above the record auction
low yield of 0.334 percent recorded in September 2011.
Analysts and traders anticipate solid demand for the latest
three-year issue as investors seek low-risk assets given the
financial turmoil in Europe.
"I don't see any problems with the digestion of the
three-years," Milstein said.