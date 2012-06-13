BRIEF-Le Chateau Q1 loss per share C$0.43
* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, total retail sales decreased 8.5 pct
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. government debt prices pared losses early Wednesday after data on domestic producer prices and retail sales reinforced the expectations of slowing economic growth that may result in more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 2/32, yielding 1.67 percent. Shortly before the release of the government's producer price index and retail sales data, 10-year notes were down 5/32 with a 1.68 percent.
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 2.3 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of june 7 versus 6.2 percent stake as of Jan 27 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: