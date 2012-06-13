UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. Treasuries prices turned briefly lower late Wednesday morning as U.S. stocks clawed into positive territory, curbing safe-haven demand for bonds in reaction to weaker-than-expected data on retail sales and producer prices.
The 30-year bond last traded up 2/32 in price yielding 2.77 percent, down 0.5 basis point from Tuesday's close. It fell as much as 7/32 shortly with a yield of 2.78 percent shortly before on moderate trading volume.
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage: