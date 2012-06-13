NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. Treasuries prices turned briefly lower late Wednesday morning as U.S. stocks clawed into positive territory, curbing safe-haven demand for bonds in reaction to weaker-than-expected data on retail sales and producer prices.

The 30-year bond last traded up 2/32 in price yielding 2.77 percent, down 0.5 basis point from Tuesday's close. It fell as much as 7/32 shortly with a yield of 2.78 percent shortly before on moderate trading volume.