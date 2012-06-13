* Weak retail, PPI data lower Q2 U.S. GDP outlook * Greek election worries underpin bids for bonds * U.S. to hold $21 bln 10-year note reopening * Treasuries outperform German Bunds again By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected inflation and consumer spending data reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economic growth. The data raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may embark on more bond purchases to support the economy, a move that would underpin private demand for Treasuries. The latest government figures on producer prices and retail sales revived buying in safe-haven Treasuries, erasing earlier losses on selling in advance of a $21 billion auction of an older 10-year note issue. The bids for bonds were also underpinned by worries about Sunday's Greek national election, whose outcome might put the nation on the path of exiting the euro zone and deepening the region's debt crisis, traders and analysts said. "The market turned around with everyone lowering their GDP expectations," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York. The U.S. government said on Wednesday retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May, declining for a second straight month. Producer prices fell 1 percent last month on a plunge in oil prices. Also on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs said its economists downgraded their outlook on U.S. gross domestic product for the second quarter to an annualized rate of 1.6 percent from their earlier call of 1.8 percent. Analysts say the latest data suggest Europe's fiscal mess is a drag on the U.S. economy for a third consecutive spring, which was a catalyst for bonds to rebound from their earlier losses. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 6 /32 in price, yielding 1.64 percent, down 2.2 basis points f rom late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was up 7/32 with a yield of 2.76 percent, down 1.2 basis points from Tuesday's close. Th irty-year bond prices fell briefly dipped into the red after Wall Street stocks flirted with gains in late morning trading. The Standard & Poor's 500 index last traded down 0.05 percent, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.18 percent. U.S. Treasuries outperformed German Bunds for a third straight day with their 10-year yield spread narrowing to 15 basis points, the tightest level since early March. Still the $66 billion supply in coupon-bearing government debt has been a negative factor for Treasuries this week, as traders sought to lower their values and buy them at cheaper levels at auction. The latest 10-year supply is on track to fetch a record low yield at auction. In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the reopened 10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 1.651 percent, which is below the current record of 1.855 percent set at the May auction. Wednesday's 10-year note supply follows a relatively weak auction of $32 billion in three-year Treasuries 24 hours ago. Sovereign debt offerings from euro zone members this week have also weighed bond prices with Treasury yields setting historic lows on June 1. "The market is facing a lot of supply from Europe and here. We are going to have to work through them in the near term," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. He added once the last leg of this week's Treasuries supply, a $13 billion sale of 30-year bonds, is over on Thursday, investors will likely step up their safehaven purchases of U.S. and German bonds to hedge against a possible anti-bailout coalition win at this weekend's Greek election. Alexis Tsipras, leader of Greece's SYRIZA party, has promised that if elected he will reject steep budget cuts demanded by the European Union and International Monetary Fund in exchange for a 130 billion euro ($162 billion) bailout agreement signed in March. Traders fear a SYRIZA win would result in a cut-off in funding for Greece, sending the cash-strapped nation to a chaotic default and a possible exit from the euro that would worsen the region's financial woes. The latest polls published before a pre-election blackout showed SYRIZA running neck-and-neck with the conservative New Democracy party, which wants only minor adjustments to the bailout.