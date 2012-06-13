* Weak retail, PPI data lower Q2 U.S. GDP outlook * Greek election worries underpin bid for bonds * U.S. sees strong demand for $21 bln 10-year note reopening * Treasuries outperform German Bunds again By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. government debt prices rose o n W ednesday after a Treasury sale of new 10-year debt drew strong demand and weaker-than-expected inflation and consumer spending data reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economic growth. Prices gained in early trade as the data raised expectations the Federal Reserve may embark on more bond purchases to support the economy, a move that would underpin private demand for Treasuries. The gains were extended after the Treasury sold $22 billion in new 10-year notes at record low-auction yields of 1.622 percent. The bid was aided by fears that Europe's debt crisis may worsen. "We are seeing some significant overseas buying in front of the Greek elections," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. A slight back up in yields before the sale also helped demand, he said. The bid for Treasuries was underpinned by worries about Sunday's Greek national election, whose outcome might put the nation on the path of exiting the euro zone and deepening the region's debt crisis, traders and analysts said. Concerns over the region have extended to a reluctance by some investors to hold German bonds, due to the country's credit exposure to troubled countries in the region. In recent weeks this fear has led some investors to swap German bonds for U.S. Treasuries. The gap in yields between 10-year Treasuries and German bonds compressed o n W ednesday for a third straight day to 15 basis points, the tightest level since early March. U.S. 10-year notes have also been favored over 30-year Treasuries in recent weeks, which may mean that demand at Thursday's $13 billion bond auction will be relatively muted. "There is an element of doubt that if people have spent their cash on tens, how much is going to be left for thirties?" said Vogel. The spread between U.S. 10-year and 30-year Treasuries yields has expanded to 111 basis points from 104 basis points on June 4. DATA DISAPPOINTS The bid for Treasuries was supported earlier after weak data increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce new quantitative easing when it meets next week. The U.S. government said on Wednesday that retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May, declining for a second straight month. Producer prices fell 1 percent last month on a plunge in oil prices. Also on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs said its economists downgraded their outlook on U.S. gross domestic product for the second quarter to an annualized rate of 1.6 percent from their earlier call of 1.8 percent. "The market turned around with everyone lowering their GDP expectations," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 18/32 in price, yielding 1.60 percent, down 6.2 basis points from late on Tu esday. The 30-year bond was up 1-6/32 with a yield of 2.71 percent, down 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close.