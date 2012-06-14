* Traders seek to lower prices before 30-year supply
* Bond losses limited due to Greek election worries
* Reopened 30-year issue seen fetching record low yield
* U.S. Fed to buy up to $2.25 bln in long-dated bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries prices fell in
choppy trading on Thursday, as traders sought to lower bond
prices and buy them cheaper at a $13 billion auction of 30-year
supply.
The bond market's losses were capped by some safehaven
buying ahead of Sunday's Greek national election. Investors
remain uneasy about a possible anti-bailout party win, which
traders fear it will push the debt-laden nation toward a messy
default and an exit from the euro zone.
"Dealers are waiting for the final minutes before setting up
for the auction," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist
with UBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The 30-year bond reopening, the last leg of this week's $66
billion in coupon-bearing supply, is on track to fetch a record
low yield. It follows strong demand at a $21 billion sale of
10-year notes on Wednesday.
"A majority of the liquidity coming out of Europe is being
put to work here and at this auction," said Richard Gilhooly,
fixed income strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The 30-year issue turned higher earlier after data showed a
surprise rise in first-time filings for unemployment benefits
last week. A separate government report on consumer prices
showed U.S. inflation remained tame, which is supportive for
long-dated bond prices.
Adding to the bids for 30-year bonds was expected purchase
from the Federal Reserve buying up $2.25 billion in long-dated
debt later Thursday, its latest purchase for its $400 billion
"Operation Twist," analysts said.
The gains in 30-year bonds have been short-lived, however,
as there are those investors who are reticent to buy them
because they are expensive and offer historic low yields.
"Customers are not going to take big positions ahead of the
Greek election," UBS's Ahrens said.
The below-average volume also reflects a reluctance among
bond dealers to initiate moves to lower Treasuries prices with
the goal to buy them cheaper at auction.
It has been tough for them to embark on pre-auction trades
this week as financial markets have been volatile on the lack of
investor confidence on European leaders to contain their debt
crisis, analysts said.
On Thursday, Spanish sovereign debt yield rose to an
euro-era high above 7 percent after Moody's
Investors Service downgraded its credit rating to one rung short
of junk status. This raised bets it will need a larger rescue
beyond the 100 billion euro worth of aid for its banks last
weekend.
Italy's borrowing costs also rose as investors
demanded higher returns on the three-year debt it sold earlier
Thursday.
Rising costs for the third and fourth biggest economies in
the euro zone revived demand for safehaven U.S. Treasuries and
German Bunds.
The 30-year bond due in May 2042, which will be
reopened at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), was down 4/32 to yield 2.72
percent, up 0.5 basis point from late on Wednesday.
In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the reopened
30-year issue to sell at a yield of 2.7160 percent
, which would a record low yield at a 30-year
auction.
In the open market, other Treasuries maturities were flat to
slightly lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last
traded down 6/32 in price, yielding 1.62 percent, up 2 basis
points from Wednesday's close.