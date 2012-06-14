Scottish leader Sturgeon says election 'disastrous' for PM May
LONDON, June 9 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said the results of the election were disappointing for her party but were disastrous for Prime Minister Theresa May.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped back into the red early Thursday after rising briefly on a surprise rise in weekly first-time filings for unemployment benefits which had reinforced the notion of slowing U.S. economic growth.
Benchmark 10-year notes last traded down 5/32 in price, yielding 1.62 percent. They rose as much as 3/32 with a 1.59 percent yield minutes after the release of the latest jobless claims data.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday jobless claims rose to 386,000 in the week ended June 9 from an upwardly revised 380,000 the previous week. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a claims figure of 375,000 last week.
LONDON, June 9 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said the results of the election were disappointing for her party but were disastrous for Prime Minister Theresa May.
* Looming Brexit talks in fog of uncertainty (Adds Corbyn, Scotland, Clegg, Farage, details)