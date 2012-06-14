* Traders seek to lower prices before 30-year supply * Stock, euro rebound add selling pressure on bonds * Bond losses limited due to Greek election worries * Reopened 30-year issue seen fetching record low yield * U.S. Fed bought $2.04 bln in long-dated bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries fell in choppy trading on Thursday as traders sought to lower bond prices so they could buy debt more cheaply at a $13 billion auction of 30-year supply. A late morning rebound in Wall Street stocks and the euro also reduced safehaven demand for bonds. A few traders seemed willing to bet on a pro-bailout party victory at Sunday's Greek national election, which is deemed positive for stocks and negative for bonds, analysts said. "Some people think that the Greek election will come out in a (stock) market-positive way," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Most investors, however, remain uneasy about a possible anti-bailout party win, which traders fear will push the debt-laden nation toward a messy default and an exit from the euro zone. "No matter who wins. There will be no clear outcome for Greece after the election," Brien said, adding "It's more of an auction set-up than anything else." The 30-year bond reopening, the last leg of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply, is on track to fetch a record low yield. It follows strong demand at a $21 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday. "A majority of the liquidity coming out of Europe is being put to work here and at this auction," said Richard Gilhooly, fixed income strategist at TD Securities in New York. The 30-year issue turned higher earlier after data showed a surprise rise in first-time filings for unemployment benefits last week. A separate government report on consumer prices showed U.S. inflation remained tame, which is supportive for long-dated bond prices. Bids for 30-year bonds were briefly supported by traders positioning for the Federal Reserve's latest purchase for its $400 billion "Operation Twist," analysts said. The U.S. central bank ended up buying $2.04 billion in debt maturing in Feb 2036 to Feb 2042. The gains in 30-year bonds have been short-lived, however, as there are those investors who are reticent to buy them because they are expensive and offer historic low yields. "Customers are not going to take big positions ahead of the Greek election," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist with UBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. The below-average volume also reflects a reluctance among bond dealers to initiate moves to lower Treasuries prices with the goal to buy them cheaper at auction. It has been tough for them to embark on pre-auction trades this week as financial markets have been volatile on the lack of investor confidence in European leaders to contain their debt crisis, analysts said. On Thursday, Spanish sovereign debt yield rose to an euro-era high above 7 percent after Moody's Investors Service downgraded its credit rating to one rung short of junk status. This raised bets it will need a larger rescue beyond the 100 billion euro worth of aid for its banks last weekend. Italy's borrowing costs also rose as investors demanded higher returns on the three-year debt it sold earlier Thursday. Rising costs for the third and fourth biggest economies in the euro zone revived demand for safehaven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The 30-year bond due in May 2042, which will be reopened at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), was down 10/32 to yield 2.73 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the reopened 30-year issue to sell at a yield of 2.7130 percent , which would a record low yield at a 30-year auction. In the open market, other Treasuries maturities were flat to slightly lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded down 7/32 in price, yielding 1.62 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday's close.