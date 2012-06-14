* Traders seek to lower prices before 30-year supply
* Stock, euro rebound add selling pressure on bonds
* Bond losses limited due to Greek election worries
* Reopened 30-year issue seen fetching record low yield
* U.S. Fed bought $2.04 bln in long-dated bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries fell in choppy
trading on Thursday as traders sought to lower bond prices so
they could buy debt more cheaply at a $13 billion auction of
30-year supply.
A late morning rebound in Wall Street stocks and the euro
also reduced safehaven demand for bonds.
A few traders seemed willing to bet on a pro-bailout party
victory at Sunday's Greek national election, which is deemed
positive for stocks and negative for bonds, analysts said.
"Some people think that the Greek election will come out in
a (stock) market-positive way," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Most investors, however, remain uneasy about a possible
anti-bailout party win, which traders fear will push the
debt-laden nation toward a messy default and an exit from the
euro zone.
"No matter who wins. There will be no clear outcome for
Greece after the election," Brien said, adding "It's more of an
auction set-up than anything else."
The 30-year bond reopening, the last leg of this week's $66
billion in coupon-bearing supply, is on track to fetch a record
low yield. It follows strong demand at a $21 billion sale of
10-year notes on Wednesday.
"A majority of the liquidity coming out of Europe is being
put to work here and at this auction," said Richard Gilhooly,
fixed income strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The 30-year issue turned higher earlier after data showed a
surprise rise in first-time filings for unemployment benefits
last week. A separate government report on consumer prices
showed U.S. inflation remained tame, which is supportive for
long-dated bond prices.
Bids for 30-year bonds were briefly supported by traders
positioning for the Federal Reserve's latest purchase for its
$400 billion "Operation Twist," analysts said. The U.S. central
bank ended up buying $2.04 billion in debt maturing in Feb 2036
to Feb 2042.
The gains in 30-year bonds have been short-lived, however,
as there are those investors who are reticent to buy them
because they are expensive and offer historic low yields.
"Customers are not going to take big positions ahead of the
Greek election," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist
with UBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The below-average volume also reflects a reluctance among
bond dealers to initiate moves to lower Treasuries prices with
the goal to buy them cheaper at auction.
It has been tough for them to embark on pre-auction trades
this week as financial markets have been volatile on the lack of
investor confidence in European leaders to contain their debt
crisis, analysts said.
On Thursday, Spanish sovereign debt yield rose to an
euro-era high above 7 percent after Moody's
Investors Service downgraded its credit rating to one rung short
of junk status. This raised bets it will need a larger rescue
beyond the 100 billion euro worth of aid for its banks last
weekend.
Italy's borrowing costs also rose as investors
demanded higher returns on the three-year debt it sold earlier
Thursday.
Rising costs for the third and fourth biggest economies in
the euro zone revived demand for safehaven U.S. Treasuries and
German Bunds.
The 30-year bond due in May 2042, which will be
reopened at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), was down 10/32 to yield 2.73
percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday.
In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the reopened
30-year issue to sell at a yield of 2.7130 percent
, which would a record low yield at a 30-year
auction.
In the open market, other Treasuries maturities were flat to
slightly lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last
traded down 7/32 in price, yielding 1.62 percent, up 2 basis
points from Wednesday's close.