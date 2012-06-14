* Stock, euro rebound add selling pressure on bonds * Bond market hold losses after $13 bln 30-year sale * Reopened 30-year issue sold at record low yield * Bond losses limited due to Greek election worries * U.S. Fed bought $2.04 bln in long-dated bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasuries fell in choppy trading o n T hursday as a rebound in Wall Street stocks and the euro nicked safe-haven demand for bonds, but worries about Sunday's Greek national election left most investors clinging to their bond holdings. A $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds, the last leg of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply, drew mixed results. The reopening of a 30-year bond first sold in May fetched a yield of 2.720 percent, a record low at a 30-year auction. Overall bidding was the weakest since November 2011, although large investment funds and other direct bidders bought 24 percent of the 30-year supply, their biggest share since October 2011. With this week's Treasuries auctions behind them, investors and traders turned their focus to the Greek election and next week's G20 summit in Mexico, as well as the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, analysts said. A few traders seemed willing to bet on a pro-bailout party victory in Sunday's Greek political contest, which would be deemed positive for stocks and negative for bonds, analysts said. "Some people think that the Greek election will come out in a (stock) market-positive way," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. While Wall Street stocks were up 0.75 percent, benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded down 6/32 in price, yielding 1.62 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday's close. Despite a bounce in stocks and other risky assets, most investors remain uneasy about a possible anti-bailout party win, which traders fear will push the debt-laden nation toward a messy default and an exit from the euro zone. "No matter who wins. There will be no clear outcome for Greece after the election," DRW's Brien said. Some traders trimmed their longer-dated Treasuries after Wednesday's rally. Moreover some investors are reticent to buy because they are expensive and offer historic low yields. "Customers are not going to take big positions ahead of the Greek election," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist with UBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Treasuries, led by the 30-year issue, flirted with gains. They turned higher earlier after data showed a surprise rise in first-time filings for unemployment benefits last week. A separate government report on consumer prices showed U.S. inflation remained tame, which is supportive for long-dated bond prices. Thirty-year bonds briefly traded in positive territory as traders positioned for the Fed's latest purchase for its $400 billion "Operation Twist," analysts said. The U.S. central bank ended up buying $2.04 billion in debt maturing in Feb 2036 to Feb 2042. Some analysts predict the Federal Open Market Committee might extend Operation Twist next Wednesday in a bid to help the U.S. economy, which has showed signs of slowing. Operation Twist is set to end at the end of June. The trading climate has been tough this week as financial markets have been volatile on the lack of investor confidence in European leaders to contain their debt crisis, analysts said. Investors hope leaders of the world's top economies will make progress toward a comprehensive plan to manage the festering debt problems plaguing the euro zone's weak members. On Thursday, Spanish sovereign debt yield rose to an euro-era high above 7 percent after Moody's Investors Service downgraded its credit rating to one rung short of junk status. This raised bets Spain will need a larger rescue beyond the 100 billion euro worth of aid for its banks last weekend. Italy's borrowing costs also rose as investors demanded higher returns on the three-year debt it sold earlier Thursday. Rising costs for the third- and fourth-biggest economies in the euro zone have stemmed further losses in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. In the open market, the 30-year Treasury bond was down 3/32 to yield 2.71 percent. It was down as much as 20/32 with a 2.75 percent yield shortly after the 30-year auction. German Bund futures were unchanged at 141.71, erasing an earlier 18 basis point decline.