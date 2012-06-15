BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Bonds; Outlook is stable
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds gained a point in price on Friday as disappointing U.S. data and concerns over the Greek election this weekend added a safety bid for U.S. debt.
The bonds' yields fell to 2.70 percent, the lowest in around a week, and down from 2.74 percent late on Thursday.
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.