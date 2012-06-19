BRIEF-Titan Medical announces marketed offering of units
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds fell a full point in price on Tuesday as investors closed out profitable positions before a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to indicate whether it will launch a new bond purchase program.
Prices gains in the U.S. stock market also reduced demand for safe haven U.S. debt.
The thirty-year bond yield rose as high as 2.71 percent, up from 2.66 percent at Monday's close.
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
* Friendswood Capital Corp files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJIIfT)