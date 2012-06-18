By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices
mostly fell on Monday, while long bonds gained in choppy trading
and light volumes, as investors shrugged off Greece's election
results and awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week for
signs of new stimulus measures.
U.S. bond prices had slipped earlier in line with German
bonds after Greek political parties favoring a bailout for the
country won a slim majority in Sunday's elections, easing fears
of the country's sudden exit from the euro zone.
A jump in Spanish 10-year yields to euro-era
highs above 7 percent later reversed a rally in higher-risk
assets such as equities, bolstering demand for safe-haven
government debt.
"The election didn't change anything," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
"We had what would have been considered the best election
result with the party that's more willing to go along with the
status quo than the other, and yet there is no great improvement
for the euro or stock markets," he said.
Most intermediate-dated bond prices turned negative in a
burst of activity before midday as stock prices increased,
though traders said there was no obvious catalyst for the move.
Reduced liquidity in Treasuries was seen exacerbating the
choppy price action, with many investors hesitant to take new
positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
starting on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds, which are likely to be among the
beneficiaries from any additional bond purchases, gained in
price with yields falling to their lowest in around
one-and-a-half weeks.
"There were reports of central bank selling in intermediates
to buy the long end," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
trading down 4/32 in price to yield 1.59 percent, after earlier
touching as high as 1.65 percent.
Thirty-year bonds rose 5/32 in price with yields
dropping to 2.67 percent from 2.78 percent earlier.
FED IN FOCUS
Investors expect the U.S. central bank to indicate that it
will make additional bond purchases to stimulate slowing
economic growth when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday.
"We believe there will be some sort of announcement, but
it's not clear whether it will be as concrete as the first round
has been," said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate
strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
Tata expects that the Federal Reserve will try to maintain
as much flexibility as possible in announcing any new purchases,
which could include announcing a program as short as three
months or including various assets such as mortgage-based
securities and other debt.
Many investors are likely to remain on the sidelines until
they get further clarity around the Fed's strategy, he added.
The Fed's current "Operation Twist" program, which involves
buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling
short-term notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of this
month.