NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries erased most of their price losses and long-dated bonds turned positive on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would extend its Operation Twist bond-buying program through the end of the year.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.64 percent, down from 1.67 percent before the statement. Thirty-year bonds rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent, down from 2.79 percent.