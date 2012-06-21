By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Treasuries' prices gained
on Thursday as data pointed to a slowing U.S. economy, a day
after the Federal Reserve said that it was ready to do more to
help an increasingly fragile recovery.
The data included an unexpected contraction in factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region in June. The Philly Fed
index of factory activity tumbled to a 10-month low.
The Philly Fed and other economic reports increased
expectations that the Fed will launch a third round of major
bond buying, or quantitative easing, to boost the economy later
in the year.
The Fed on Wednesday slashed its estimates for U.S. economic
growth this year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent, down
from an April projection of 2.4 percent to 2.9 percent.
"The data came a day after the Fed became more dovish and
hinted that the door is open to further easing," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rate strategist at 4Cast Inc, in New York.
"It seems the market is expecting QE3 at some point later
this year."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 1.60 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-14/32 in price
to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.73 percent.
The Fed also extended its Operation Twist program by $267
billion on Wednesday in a bid to help stimulate the economy.
Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt to hold down
borrowing rates. The purchases are funded through the sale of
short-term notes.
The Fed bought $4.78 billion in debt due 2018-to-2019 on
Thursday as part of this program.
Other data showed that the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment insurance was little changed last week,
while the four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends, rose to the highest level
since early December.
"The data's not very impressive," said Ira Jersey, interest
rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "Jobless claims
were also revised higher, so clearly the jobs situation hasn't
been getting better."
U.S. manufacturing grew in June at its slowest pace in 11
months, according to an industry report, and home resales fell
in May. The median sales price rose only because of a drop in
sales of lower priced homes.
The Treasury also said it will sell $99 billion in new
coupon debt next week, including $35 billion in two-year notes,
$35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year
notes.