By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as data pointed to a slowing U.S. economy, a day after the Federal Reserve said it was ready to do more to help an increasingly fragile recovery. Data reflected an unexpected contraction in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region in June. The Philly Fed index of factory activity tumbled to a 10-month low. The Philly Fed and other economic reports strengthened expectations that the Fed would undertake another round of major bond buying, or quantitative easing, dubbed QE3, to boost the economy later in the year. The Fed on Wednesday slashed its estimates for U.S. economic growth this year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent, down from an April projection of 2.4 percent to 2.9 percent. "The Fed committee vote in favor of extending Operation Twist was 11 to one which means subsequent Fed actions are very, very likely," said Brett Wander, chief investment officer, fixed income, at Charles Schwab Investment Management. The Fed's more subdued forecasts for growth, inflation and employment also argue for more Fed action, he said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-10/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.73 percent. The Fed also extended its Operation Twist program by $267 billion on Wednesday to help stimulate the economy. Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt to hold down borrowing rates. The purchases are funded through the sale of short-term notes. The Fed bought $4.78 billion in debt due 2018-to-2019 on Thursday as part of this program. Bond prices rose and yields eased, but they did not push out of the recent range. "The market is just above the mid-point of the recent range - at about 1.60 percent on the 10-year yield - and can go either way depending on the economic data," said Cary Leahey, senior economist and managing director at Decision Economics in New York. "It's still very cautious about what's going on." Economic data released on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance was little changed last week, while the four-week moving average for new claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, rose to the highest level since early December. "Clearly the jobs situation hasn't been getting better." said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. U.S. manufacturing grew in June at its slowest pace in 11 months, according to an industry report, and home resales fell in May. The median sales price rose only because of a drop in sales of lower priced homes. The Treasury also said it would sell $99 billion in new coupon debt next week, including $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes.